RENO — The Reno Public Works warehouse was filled to the brim Wednesday morning with bicycles and tricycles big and small, ready to be raffled off Saturday at the Christmas in Reno event at Reno Kiwanis Park.
Mayor Bart Jetton, dressed up as Santa Claus, announced the schedule of the event via a Facebook livestream, bringing some holiday cheer to those ready to celebrate after a difficult year.
In order to be eligible to win a bicycle, families must register before the event. Registration can be done at renotexas.us or on the Reno Facebook page.
City Secretary Tricia Smith said the bicycles were purchased with donations from sponsors, including QualityCare ER and Red River Credit Union, as well as with proceeds from the Reno Haunted Trail in October.
The event will run as follows:
10 a.m. — Event begins
10:30 to 11:45 a.m. — Tricycle and 12-inch bicycle giveaway
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Chili cook-off
11:30 a.m. — Paris Cloggers performance
12 p.m. — Snow Party begins
12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. — 16-inch bicycle giveaway
1 p.m. — Ugly sweater competition
1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. — 18-inch and 20-inch bicycle giveaway
2 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Santa Claus
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. — 24-inch bicycle giveaway
