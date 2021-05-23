Approximately 180 people came to the Prairiland FFA awards banquet Thursday night, where members of the Prairiland FFA received their awards and designations. Additionally, outgoing chapter officers exchanged places with a new officer team ready to herald in the next school year at Prairiland ISD.
Outgoing president and the only graduating member of the officer team, Shaeffer Suttle led his team of officers in hosting and presenting the candidates for awards to those in attendance at the banquet.
When asked how he felt about his graduation, Suttle said it was bittersweet.
“I’ve loved it here. It’s been great. It’s been a great four years. But I’m also very excited to move on and go to that next chapter of my life. As most seniors are, we’re just counting down days to graduation. I will miss this place and all these wonderful people,” he said.
Incoming President Jessica Francis looked forward to the future at Prairiland FFA.
“It’s really exciting. It’s a good opportunity, and I’m ready for next year. I’m ready to meet the new people who come in as freshmen,” she said.
Outgoing Prairiland FFA officers include President Shaeffer Suttle, Vice President Jessica Francis, Secretary Reese Bassano, Treasurer Emerson Penny, Reporter Keeley Webb, Sentinel Cadie Gray, and Student Advisor Laken Dawson and Historian Autumn Phillips.
Incoming officers include Lexi Smith, Keeley Webb, Emerson Penny, Cadie Gray, Corbin Branham, Reese Bassano and Jessica Francis.
The banquet began with an invocation and an explanation of officer duties, before bridging into the presentation of awards.
Prairiland FFA received awards in numerous categories, including Land, Forage, Vet Science, Livestock, Floriculture, Horse, Greenhand Degrees, Chapter Degrees, Star Greenhand, Star Chapter Farmer, OSHA Certification, TSFA Level 1 Floral Certification, Quality Counts Certification, Hunter’s Education and Boater’s Education Certification, Welding Test Certification, Top Fundraiser Sales, Senior Sash, Scholarship Recipient, Beef Project, Lamb Project, Rabbit Project, Market Goat, Market Swine, Radio Broadcast, Creed Speaking, Greenhand Quiz, Senior Quiz, Agriculture Advocacy, Public Relations, Greenhand Chapter Conducting and Job Interview.
Also awarded were individuals recognized as the Top 10 students in the chapter for that year. Reese Bassano, Cadie Gray, Keeley Webb, Jessica Francis, Kindle Fox, Aubree Phillips, Autumn Phillips, Emerson Penny, and Laken Dawson received Top 10 FFA Member designations. Suttle received the highest overall designation.
Advisor Kimberlee Allison complimented her officer team and commented on some of the best moments of the year for Prairiland FFA.
“Our Prairiland Livestock Show and Luncheon Auction and stuff was our most successful year all around. Definitely high numbers everywhere around this year,” she said.
Though the chapter encountered some struggles due to the pandemic, they proved their resilience and pushed through it.
“The beginning of the year was really tough and things are still kind of rocky sometimes, adjusting to all the Covid regulations, but I think our involvement has stayed fairly the same as usual,” she said.
“They were awesome all year. They’ve handled Covid stuff very well,” she said of the outgoing officers. “I know the next team is going to do just as good. It’s a lot of upperclassmen, so we’re going to be losing a lot next year, so that’ll be sad, but it’ll be a really good team,” Allison said.
Others recognized included teachers, staff, and community members who had helped the chapter.
The ceremony concluded with Suttle’s farewell address to his fellow officers and the installment of new officers.
