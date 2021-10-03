CLARKSVILLE – Red River County’s fair returned after a Covid-19 layoff last year and organizers are happy with the comeback results.
“It went really well. It matches up with 2019,” said Meko Carder, Red River County extension agent and one of the fair organizers. “It was encouraging, especially with the situation we are now in with Covid-19.
The annual livestock show sale, which was the only event held last year, raised $146,800 for youths that were selected for the auction. The livestock show was open to all students in the county.
In the market swine division brothers Kaden and Kason Kelsoe earned top honors with Kaden landing the grand championship and Kason the reserve prize.
Brody Lawrence took the grand champion banner in the market goat judging, while the reserve title went to Rylee Blount.
Tyeson LeJeune won the grand championship in the market lamb competition and Ashtyn Coleman followed with the reserve title.
In the market rabbits division, Gus Tietjen grabbed the grand championship and Katie Baird took reserve honors.
Riley Gilreath snagged the commercial heifer grand prize award, while Bryanna Brown strolled away with the reserve banner.
Blayson Austin won the grand championship in ag mechanics for the picnic table he constructed of cedar. The team of Bradley Parsons and Ke’Aurian Jackson claimed the reserve title with their Santa Maria-style barbecue grill.
While the livestock shows, agriculture mechanics, the midway, vendors and food booths are standard to county fairs, the event would not be complete without competitions for goods, and there were many as competitors sought ribbons in food preservation, household textiles, clothing and accessories, crafts and hobbies, art, photography, quilts and agriculture and horticulture divisions.
The high-point exhibitors in the Exhibit Building were adult, June Garrett; junior, Ava Coleman; and senior, Mayce Northcutt.
In the Agriculture Building, the top point earners were John Ed Garrett in the adult category and Ashtyn Coleman among the youths.
The horticulture high-point winner was Helen Brunson.
There was a dedication this year during the annual fair.
Bobbie Cheyne Lum, who was the longtime quilt superintendent for the fair, died last year, was honored and remembered for her dedication to the annual success of the fairs over the past years during a ceremony Sept. 22 at the fairgrounds.
“It was something the community wanted to do,” Cardner said. “She loved the fair. She was the quilt supervisor for almost 30 years. Everybody loved her.”
Her family from the Dallas area was in Clarksville for the ceremony.
“It was just a special moment when we unveiled it when they got her,” Cardner said.
The plaque along with one of Lum’s favorite quilt designs in her favorite colors are now posted on one of the fairground buildings.
