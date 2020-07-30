The U.S. Census, the decennial count of the nation’s population, helps to shape communities as politicians and business leaders lean on the data to determine funding and resources for the next decade. As important as it is and as easy as it is to respond to the survey in today’s digitally connected world, there’s a surprising, and troubling, lack of self-response to this census this year.
That’s true even in Lamar County, where local officials are reporting a considerably lower response rate than a decade ago. According to information from the U.S. Census Bureau, Lamar County has so far this year seen a self-response rate of roughly 56%, down from the 64% rate of the county in 2010. Reno is the county’s leader in self-response with a 71% rate, while Sun Valley is the lowest with less than a quarter of residents responding.
Paris’ self-response rate is roughly 55%, compared to 65% in 2010; Blossom is currently at 51%, compared to 69% a decade ago; roughly a third of Roxton residents have submitted so far, while 60% of the community responded in 2010; and exactly half of Toco has responded, compared to roughly 70% a decade ago.
“The response has definitely been below what we were anticipating,” United Way of Lamar County executive director Jenny Wilson said. “Especially since this was the first time the census has been done online, I think there was this general expectation that the response rate would be higher since it’s so much easier to do now. But it doesn’t seem like that’s how it’s actually played out at all.”
Wilson said the coronavirus pandemic has likely played a role in the subdued response. For one thing, she said, door-to-door census takers would normally have gone out encouraging people to fill out the survey months ago. Now, because of the safety measures that were put in place to slow the spread of Covid-19, they will start going out into the community in August.
That institutions and services that were planning to make a concerted effort to promote the census have been unable to do so because they are closed or have moved to online services, Wilson said.
“The schools — especially Paris ISD — were really going to work to encourage, and reach out and help families to fill out and submit the census information; they were going to be instrumental, and they’ve all been closed since March,” Wilson said. “And it wasn’t just the schools. We had plans to work with the Boys & Girls Club, which was closed all spring; we had plans to work with the REACH Center, which was closed all spring.
“A lot of these organizations that were ready to really get in there and work one-on-one with their clients and students have been unable to do so because of the unfortunate circumstances.”
Wilson said she’s found a general distrust of the census among some who assume it will ask probing or personal questions, but that’s not the case.
“That’s not the case at all, though,” she said. “The types of questions they’re asking are very basic. ‘How many people are living in your house? What’s your age?’ Those are the sorts of things they’re asking.”
Wilson urges residents to take the time to respond to the census, as it helps determine the amount of federal funding that will go to several public services and organizations, including law enforcement, road repair and maintenance, public education, local hospitals, disaster relief and more.
Some federal funding also goes to the United Way, which then disburses those funds to its many partner agencies, including the New Hope Center of Paris, the Salvation Army, the Downtown Food Pantry, the Lamar County Human Resources Council and much more.
“There are a lot of services that get federal dollars, and the amount we’re able to receive is totally dependent on how many people respond to the census,” Wilson said.
“And the thing is, this only happens once every 10 years. It’s not like we can aim for a better response rate next year; however many people respond is what we’re stuck with for a long time, so this is our one shot.”
Not only does the census play a large role in securing funding for the local community, but it also plays a role in determining the state’s legislative presence at the national level.
“While each state has the same number of senators, the House of Representatives is based on population info from the census,” Wilson said. “There’s been something of a population explosion in Texas over the past decade, and a lot of people think there might be more representatives from Texas as a result. I think it’s pretty bipartisan that regardless of red or blue, Texans should want more Texans in Congress representing them.”
The online census form is available at 2020census.gov. It’s also available in paper form that came in the mail.
“Getting the highest, most accurate number will improve the lives of everyone in our community, and I urge people to take the time to respond,” Wilson said. “Nothing will happen to you if you don’t; there’s no penalty. But I ask people to do it because it helps us all and it’s the right thing to do.”
