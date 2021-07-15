Paris Police Chief Richard Salter said he can make no further comment on an investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers on a police involved shooting June 1 after a Paris woman brought a request for information before City Council at a Monday night meeting during Citizens Forum.
Taisley Scroggins, a member of Paris Collective, a local social justice organization, asked the council to encourage the chief to communicate with citizens about the incident that she said left a “very loved and longtime resident of Lamar County shot in the back and paralyzed by a Paris Police officer.”
Although Scroggins named the victim, Coco Carico, neither the victim nor the officer involved, have been identified by police. A GoFundMe account on Carico’s behalf has raised roughly $28,000 of a $75,000 goal to help with his medical expenses.
“My prayers go out to the victim and his family and friends, but I can make no further statement about an investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers,” Salter said after Monday night’s meeting. “I personally wrote the press release to the media immediately after the shooting.”
The chief did say the officer involved has been deemed fit for duty and has returned to normal duties after being put on administrative leave after the incident.
“I understand if there are charges, they will be referred to the district attorney for a presentation to the grand jury,” Salter added.
Published in The Paris News on June 2, the release stated that Paris police responded to a vehicle accident in the 1600 block of 34th Street NE at 9:32 p.m. the night before, but the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle had walked away from the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.
Officers found the owner/driver at his Reno residence and conducted a welfare check during which officers said the man brandished a firearm, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting, the report stated.
“The suspect was provided first aid at the scene by officers and emergency medical responders, and subsequently transported by Care Flight to a Dallas area hospital,” the report stated.
“In accordance with Paris Police Department policy, all officer-involved shooting investigations are referred to the Texas Rangers, which has taken the lead in this investigation,” the report continued.
Attempts to contact Texas Ranger Stacy McNeal for comment were unsuccessful by press time.
