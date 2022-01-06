The Covid-19 omicron variant surge is here.
The number of active cases in Lamar County has exploded since Christmas, rising more than 350% between Dec. 27, when there were 123 reported active cases, and Wednesday, when there were 557 reported active cases, according to Paris-Lamar County Health District reports. The latest surge has pushed the total number of Covid-19 cases since testing began in March 2020 to 10,099 in Lamar County.
“We are currently in a community surge, and while we are seeing an uptick in hospitalizations from where we were in November and early December, we have — fortunately — not yet seen the spike in Covid-19-related deaths, which has been a clear correlation in previous surges,” said Savannah Abbott, Paris Regional Medical Center’s director of marketing and communications. “For reference, in November and the majority of December, we had a daily average of one to five Covid-positive inpatients. Toward the end of December, numbers started to surge with 20 to 25 admissions within a week. Right now, we are holding around 10 to 15 patients in-house daily.”
The local situation compares well with data from other parts of the world and the U.S. where omicron quickly became the dominant strain of Covid-19 before Christmas. Data has shown omicron is much more contagious than previous variants, causing a spike in hospitalizations, but not in deaths.
Active case numbers throughout the Red River Valley are on the rise, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. By Wednesday evening, there were 165 active cases reported in Fannin County, 72 in Delta County and 101 in Red River County. The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area F, which includes Paris and counties east to the Texas-Louisiana border, rose slightly to 8.09% on Tuesday, the latest day for which that data is available, according to the state health department. The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area E, which includes Fannin County and the DFW metroplex, rose to 16.8% on Tuesday, data shows.
As of Monday, more than 7,000 Texans were hospitalized with Covid-19, more than double the number two weeks ago but still far below the pandemic peak of 14,218 on Jan. 11, 2021, The Texas Tribune reported. Health experts — and history — warn that the peak of the current surge in Texas is likely still ahead, as the omicron variant rages through the state after Texans return from a season of gatherings and travel.
The omicron variant, which doctors say appears to be as contagious as the measles, could wind up sending more people to the hospital than during previous surges — even if it is a milder version of the virus — simply due to the sheer volume of people it’s infecting, Dr. Jason Bowling, epidemiologist at University Health in San Antonio, told the Tribune.
Omicron has become the dominant variant in the state less than a month after it was first detected. The delta variant took several months to become dominant in Texas. That means the state’s medical community could be in for a bumpy ride this month as the virus infects people at an unprecedented rate.
In Texas, the share of tests coming back positive in recent days has broken all previous pandemic records, according to state data.
