PATTONVILLE — Plans for a $6 million bond election in May 2021 are in the works for Prairiland ISD with an anticipation that revenue from five approved solar farms will fund additional long-term construction.
Next steps for a bond election proposal include January selections of both a bond firm and architect, according to information presented by Superintendent Jeff Ballard at a Thursday night meeting.
“We have an opportunity right now to make our facilities much nicer for our kids, and we will never have this opportunity again,” Ballard said, explaining approved solar farm values will be hitting the books in the next year or two, and will remain high for four or five years and then depreciate rapidly.
Although solar farm maintenance and operations tax values will be limited to roughly $20 million a year because of a limited value tax break, values are not affected on the interest and sinking tax rate, currently 12.95 cents per $100 valuation.
“I guarantee we can do this without raising taxes,” Ballard said.
At a November meeting, Ballard floated the idea for a new indoor athletic practice facility and fieldhouse estimated between $2.5 million and $5 million, and a $4 million standalone career technical education building, both to be financed by roughly $15 million in solar money expected to be paid to the district in revenue protection money. The money comes in addition to roughly $540,000 each year in supplemental payments based on attendance.
“Solar farms don’t like to pay revenue protection money,” Ballard said, explaining lobbyists will try to convince Texas lawmakers to withdraw the provision that requires companies to reimburse districts for any revenue lost because of limited appraisal value tax breaks. “If that happens, we’ll probably be grandfathered in, but there is no guarantee. So, if we don’t get this money we probably can’t build these buildings.”
During a presentation by band directors John Killgo and James Sowell, the two asked the board to consider hiring a third band director. Killgo explained he is a brass specialist and Sowell is a woodwind specialist.
“We really need a percussion specialist so that we could get more one-on-one time with the kids,” Kilgo said. “That would help us improve their musicianship, would help us get more kids in our region band and would help us get more preparation for UIL so we can get first division ratings more often.”
Following a public hearing that lacked participation, trustees approved the 2019 Texas Academic Performance report, reviewed a Texas Association of School Boards update and approved the cancellation of the current contract for the 2021 Financial Audit and approved going out for bids. Ballard noted it has been seven years since the district bid the contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.