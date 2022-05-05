PATTONVILLE - Prairiland High School Beta Club will host a spaghetti dinner and Country Legends Show on Saturday at the high school, a fundraiser to help with trip expenses to national competition in Nashville, Tennessee.
Dinner service begins at 4:30 p.m. in the cafeteria followed by the music show in the high school gymnasium beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 or two for $25.
The Branson-style show will feature local performers portraying country music stars mixed with gospel music and comedy acts.
