RENO - Reno’s Parks and Trail Committee and QualityCare ER of Paris will host a Monster Mash Halloween Festival from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Kiwanis Park in Reno.
Activities scheduled include a trunk or treat for kids with free candy and a contest for best display, games, live music, a costume contest, pumpkin painting and more. Food trucks and vendors will be on hand during the event.
Reno Kiwanis Park is at 6820 Pine Mill Road. Call 903-785-6581 or email tricia@renotexas.us for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.