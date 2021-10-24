Reno Monster Mash 2021

RENO - Reno’s Parks and Trail Committee and QualityCare ER of Paris will host a Monster Mash Halloween Festival from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Kiwanis Park in Reno.

Activities scheduled include a trunk or treat for kids with free candy and a contest for best display, games, live music, a costume contest, pumpkin painting and more. Food trucks and vendors will be on hand during the event.

Reno Kiwanis Park is at 6820 Pine Mill Road. Call 903-785-6581 or email tricia@renotexas.us for information.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.