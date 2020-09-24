Phone scammers have gotten more clever than ever. With the advent of spoofing numbers, scammers from out of state, or even out of the country, can appear to be calling from a local number — but they’re still just as insidious.
A reader recently called The Paris News to report phone scams calling from the 903 area code. That same day, a scammer called the office number of The Paris News’s managing editor, Klark Byrd. Even after providing the scammer with a false name, age, area code and resident information, the newspaper was offered insurance coverage for vision, dental, prescriptions, nurse consultations, medical transportation and hearing aids. Interim Police Chief Randy Tuttle said scams like these are all too common.
“There are so many different scams going on out there — email scams, phone scams — and so many different things they come up with to get people,” Tuttle said.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, common scams include callers pushing the receiver to extend their car warranty, telling them they’ve won the lottery or a prize and then asking for a shipping fee, offering to forgive their student loans or fix their credit score if they pay a fee first, or tempting them with the offer of a loan — especially if they have a poor credit history — if they pay upfront. Scammers will try to get a hold of people’s financial information, like their account and routing numbers, and run with them. Tuttle said once a scammer has gotten someone’s financial information, they won’t hesitate to start withdrawing funds so it’s important for the victim to contact their financial institution as soon as possible if they believe they’ve been scammed.
“They should immediately contact their banking institution and report it so they can immediately close those accounts because (scammers) usually act very quickly once they get your information… drawing the funds that they can out,” Tuttle said.
Senior citizens can be particularly vulnerable to scams, he said, as scammers often prey on older people who are often home more and are therefore more likely to pick up the phone. According to the National Council on Aging, scammers rob older adults of billions of dollars each year. The NCOA says one of the most common scams seniors fall victim to is a caller pretending to be from the Social Security Administration, sometimes threatening an arrest or legal action if the person on the receiving end doesn’t give up their personal information. Tuttle said he’s even gotten one of those calls himself.
“I, for instance, was told that I had to update my Social Security number and send my number in and all this stuff, and it's pretty obvious that someone's trying to get your personal information,” he said.
The NCOA says it’s important for seniors to be aware that the Social Security Administration rarely contacts people by phone and never threatens legal action or arrest, so any claims of that nature are fraudulent. Being aware that governmental agencies like the Social Security Administration or Internal Revenue Service seldom contact people via phone and knowing the warning signs of a scam, like asking for banking information, can be a financial lifesaver. Tuttle said it’s helpful to be well-versed on the key signs of a scam so one can recognize a fraudulent call and hang up quickly.
“If they stay alert, and they stay aware of the call and of what's being said in the call, I think… you can find out very quickly and kind of ascertain, hey, something's not right here,” he said.
With number spoofing, Tuttle said it’s even more difficult to track down scammers than in the past because even calls that come from outside the United States can appear to be local numbers. While he encouraged Paris residents to report any suspicious calls, he said it can often be difficult for the police department to track down a scammer because of where they’re actually located.
“It's an ongoing thing that we deal with, very frequently, but quite often, we're just not able to follow up on a great majority of them, because they're generated, in most cases, out of the country,” Tuttle said.
However, the police department does partner with state and federal agencies to help track down scammers, and Tuttle said when people call in, they can use that information to let other community members know to watch out for spikes in fraudulent calls via social media.
“If they get those calls, they can absolutely notify us,” he said.
The easiest way to avoid falling victim to a predatory scammer begins when the phone starts ringing, Tuttle said. If the call is coming from an unknown number, the best thing to do is not answer in the first place.
“That's the first step,” he said. “Picking the phone up.”
For information about phone scams and how to detect them, visit consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0208-phone-scams.
