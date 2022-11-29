A recurring topic of late, a proposed venture with the City of Paris for a fuel farm on property purchased earlier this year on N. Main Street again brought intense discussion but no action by Lamar County Commissioners’ Court at a Monday morning meeting.
Commissioner Alan Skidmore attempted to call a vote on the proposal but tabled the motion when the move brought repeated objections from Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell.
Skidmore and Commissioner Ronnie Bass have been in discussions with City of Paris officials as well as wholesale fuel distributors about projected costs for a turn-key conversion to ready the former Shell station and truck stop. Discussions began after a late August joint meeting with Paris City Council that resulted in a consensus to move forward.
“We’ve got a tentative estimate of $726,242, but it won’t cost that much because we can do some of the work ourselves,” Skidmore said of on-going discussions with Jackson Oil Co. of Mount Pleasant. “The city tentatively has agreed to split the cost.”
Bass argued the $362,121 cost to the county, to be paid with American Rescue Act funds rather than from the county budget, would be a wise move while Bell argued that potential savings would not be enough to warrant the expense, and that the county has more pressing needs.
“You’re looking at spending $700,000 to $800,000 out there when you use 60,000 gallons of fuel a year at 30-cents a gallon savings,” Bell said. “It’s gonna take 30 years to make that up, and that’s assuming you have no other expenses, which there will be other expenses.”
Bass argued the farm would provide a sense of security in times of public gas shortages to have supplies on hand not subject to at-the-pump-prices, which the sheriff’s office often has to pay.
“I think that’s the bigger part of it - to have fuel when you need it,” Sheriff Scott Cass chimed in. “I am hearing let’s be operational ready just as much as I am hearing let’s save money.”
When Bell asked Cass if there are times he has problems getting fuel, the sheriff replied in the affirmative and said he uses credit cards to purchase fuel at the pump during times of mechanical trouble, electricity or whatever at the current supplier.
At Skidmore’s request, the court tabled his motion to approve further action on the proposal after Bell asked for future discussion and a presentation from the wholesale fuel distributor about estimated costs.
“The court as a whole was supposed to hear from this broker on how we are going to save this money,” Bell said. “He was supposed to come in and allow us to have questions in a public meeting.”
Earlier in the Monday meeting, the court heard from a U.S. Small Business Administration representative about low-interest loans available to victims of the Nov. 4 tornado and from Paris Regional Medical Center attorneys about an additional Medicaid funding stream available to the local healthcare system.
The court authorized the judge to enter into a legal contract for assistance with an easement agreement for Vyve Broadband and approved up to $40,000 for a new fire alarm panel and system and up to $15,000 for an auxiliary boiler at the county jail.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
