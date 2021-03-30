When Paris police officer Leonardo Garcia was involved in a violent car accident last week, Samatha Nichols knew she had to take action. She’s organized a bake sale at Sassy Sisters Boutique in Paris, at 3665 Lamar Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to raise money for Garcia’s recovery.
Garcia had been driving his brother’s truck in Honey Grove when he reached down to grab something that fell off his dashboard and veered off the side of the road, resulting in severe injuries, Nichols said.
A longtime friend of her boyfriend’s, Nichols said the couple was terrified when they heard the news and immediately rushed to a hospital in Plano where Garcia was being treated for his injuries.
“They’re like brothers so he, my boyfriend, couldn’t keep his mind together,” Nichols said.
Garcia was admitted to the ICU, where doctors treated him for a ripped artery from the impact, a broken femur in his right leg and collapsed lung, among other injuries. As of Monday, Nichols said Garcia has been transferred out of the ICU, but the road ahead will be a long and challenging one.
“This is the long part because now he has to go through physical therapy and completely recover and try to figure out when he can walk again,” she said.
Interim Police Chief Randy Tuttle said Garcia has been an asset to the force, working for the department since 2010. While he’s on short-term disability for the time being, Nichols said that coverage won’t compensate him with the same wages he would get from working full time, so he’ll need financial support for medical expenses.
Nichols said she has experience with fundraisers like bake sales from her time competing in pageants in her youth, so the idea quickly popped into her head. She said it’s a way for the community to show support for an officer who serves them.
“It’s just something to kind of let him know ‘hey, your community’s here, we’re thinking about you, we hope that you get better and we’ve got your back.”
Those who want to help Garcia by donating baked goods can contact Nichols directly on her Facebook page or at 832-445-6112.
