Campbell Soup Company and the Campbell Soup Foundation has announced a new round of 42 Community Impact Grants totaling nearly $1 million to organizations making an impact in the communities where Campbell has operations. The grants provide support to nonprofit organizations operating in Campbell communities whose work aligns with one or more of the focus areas of the Foundation: increasing food access, encouraging healthy living and nurturing Campbell neighborhoods. The latest round brings Campbell’s fiscal 2022 grantmaking total to more than $2 million.
“Campbell is committed to building vibrant communities and making a positive impact in the neighborhoods where our employees live and work,” said Kate Barrett, Campbell’s Director of Community Affairs and Vice President of the Campbell Soup Foundation. “The Community Impact Grants program empowers our employees to give back by nominating organizations making a meaningful impact in their hometowns.”
In Paris, CitySquare Paris and the Northeast Texas Trail Coalition will each receive grants of $20,000.
Other cities receiving grants include Camden, New Jersey; Ashland, Ohio; Cincinnati, Ohio; Willard, Ohio; Napoleon, Ohio; Bentonville, Arkansas; Bloomfield, Connecticut; Norwalk, Connecticut; Charlotte, North Carolina; Maxton, North Carolina; Denver, Pennsylvania; Hanover, Pennsylvania; Downington, Pennsylvania; Downers Grove, Illinois; Franklin, Wisconsin; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Beloit, Wisconsin; Hyannis, Massachusetts; Jeffersonville, Indiana; Lakeland, Florida; Miami, Florida; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Richmond, Utah; Salem, Oregon; Tualatin, Oregon; and Goodyear, Arizona;. Cites outside the United States include Mexico City, Mexico; Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
.Community Impact Grants were launched in 2019 to expand the geographic reach of the Foundation’s funding to more communities where Campbell has operations and to engage more employees in the grantmaking process. This year’s grantees include 40 organizations in 30 Campbell plant and office communities and two national organizations supporting local chapters in multiple Campbell communities. The grants will provide funding for a range of important community work including nutritious meal programs, outdoor science and nutrition learning labs, community recreation, youth athletic programs and more.
Since 1953, the Campbell Soup Foundation has provided financial support to communities throughout North America where Campbell employees live and work, with a focus on increasing healthy food access, encouraging healthy living and nurturing neighborhoods. The Foundation is employee-run, governed by a Board of Trustees and advised by an Executive Committee. To learn more about the Foundation and Campbell’s community affairs programming, visit campbellsoupcompany.com/our-impact/community/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.