An estimated 400 to 500 people flocked to the Market Square Farmers Market on Saturday, welcomed by warm sunshine and a full house of vendors there to sell their wares.
With fruits and vegetables to meats, eggs, coffee, breads and pastries, jams, pastas, pickles, soaps, artisan items and so much more, vendors overflowed from under the awnings to center areas where almost a dozen musicians jammed away, providing entertainment for sellers and buyers alike.
“This is the best farmers market anywhere,” said an enthusiastic Polly Holladay, owner of Rolling with the Food Snob, as she offered an array of freshly baked cinnamon rolls. “We love the Farmers Market. I come up here to sell my stuff, and then I feed all my addictions, and shop with so many of the vendors.”
Holladay, from Ben Franklin, talked about how the market has grown in the past couple years.
“I think we’ll have even more vendors as the season kicks in even more,” she said, as she pointed to a large center grassy area. “And if they add on to this place, we’ll fill that too because there’s that many good people out here producing things.”
Also a second-year vendor, Maggie Ramos, of Sally’s Produce, located south of Cooper at Klondike, said she is impressed with the number of vendors and the amount of people so far this season.
“It’s been decent considering this crazy weather, but come June, business will pick up even more,” Ramos said. “Business was good here all last year, and I think that’s the reason this market is attracting more people.”
“I am packing them in,” Main Street Director Cheri Bedford said about the number of vendors at this year’s market. “People are hearing about us, and are coming from everywhere.”
In response to the earlier comment about expanding the market, Bedford said the idea is being considered.
“It’s incredible the number of quality vendors we are attracting now,” Bedford said. “The public is so supportive that I have no doubt after 11 years of hard work by so many people in getting the market up and running we are now seeing the fruits of all the labor.”
Paris Farmers & Artisan Market is a Texas Department of Agriculture Certified
Farmers Market and Go Texas Member. It is located in historic downtown at the Market Square 400 1st Street SW.
Vendors interested in selling produce or original art can visit the City of Paris website, paristexas.gov, for information, or call 903-784-9293. Vendor applications can be also picked up at the City Hall Annex, 150 S.E. 1st Street, Paris.
