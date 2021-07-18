Bouncing back from a fire that destroyed its welding shop in December, Metro Gate Manufacturing Co. celebrated its recovery and recent expansion last week at its plant located 7.5 miles west of Paris on Highway 82.
About 75 people gathered under a large canopy to hear Paris Economic Development Corp., City of Paris and Lamar County officials celebrate the plant’s expansion and Metro Gate President Richard Sharrock express gratitude for the company’s community partnerships as he credited his growing workforce for the firm’s success. The group then toured the 10-acre site, enjoyed lunch by Smokin’ Good Eats and Sundae in Paris and participated in a Lamar County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony.
Earlier this year, PEDC announced a $160,000 incentive for the family owned firm in return for 40 new jobs and a capital investment of roughly $3 million. The incentive included $120,000 for 40 new jobs over the course of a five-year term with an average wage of at least $18 an hour plus benefits. Another $40,000 assisted with the acquisition of new machinery and equipment.
“This is a really special day,” PEDC executive director Maureen Hammond said in opening remarks at the Tuesday celebration. “It’s a day we celebrate a win for economic development for the PEDC, for the City of Paris and for Lamar County. Today we celebrate the expansion of a great company in Metro Gate. Today we celebrate the creation of 40 new manufacturing jobs with an estimated $12 million in payroll during the next five years and the completion of a new 20,000 square- foot facility.”
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell credited the company for its capitalistic spirit.
“I love the American entrepreneurial spirit, and there are few things that make me more proud of my community than seeing that American spirit manifest itself in a home grown company like Metro Gate,” Bell said. “I am sure they’ve seen their share of adversities, but they persevere.”
Paris Mayor Paula Portugal credited Metro for “bringing the American dream to their employees.”
“I assure you that we are proud of our homegrown manufacturing businesses that are an example of the American dream because they bring that dream to their employees,” Portugal said. “They pay good wages, offer medical benefits and pay vacation time. So thank you for the American dream.”
Sharrock credited “the Good Lord” and his employees for the company’s continued growth as he expressed appreciation to PEDC for its support and Paris Junior College for helping the company establish its own welding training program.
“The Good Lord said I wasn’t moving fast enough so he set a fire out here in December,” Sharrock said. “Thanks to those guys back there, the next day we were up and running.”
Upon the announcement of the PEDC economic development incentive earlier this year, Sharrock talked about the business he started as a young man in 1982.
“I started with a flat bed pickup, a wheelbarrow and a pair of post hole diggers,” Sharrock said as he explained how he first learned to build chain-link fences. The business grew from there to include product lines for agriculture and rodeo use such as gates, pens, roping chutes, stalls, fencing, feeders and more.
In addition to its other lines, Sharrock said the firm also supplies right-of-way gates and H braces throughout Texas for Oncor Electric distribution lines and for Atmos Energy gas pipelines. The company also is supplying right-away devices for pipelines carrying water from Bois D’Arc Lake in Fannin County to a water plant in Leonard and on to a North Texas Municipal Water District distribution center in the Metroplex.
Emphasizing “family” in the business, Sharrock noted his wife of 40 years, Janie Sharrock, oversees the company’s human resources department while daughter, Meagan Musgrove, is vice president of purchasing and son, Jordan Sharrock, is chief operating officer. Although not directly involved in the business, daughter and nurse, Kristin Fendley, lends medical advice and moral support, Sharrock said.
