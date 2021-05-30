Reno has opened its first “man”-tique, a store dedicated to the male shopping experience.
“It’s been pretty good so far,” Cathleen Padier said. “A lot of people have been hesitant — they think that it would be a girly, frou-frou store, but then they walk in. … We had two guys kind of peer in the window the other day, wondering what was in the store.”
She started Texas 2A, named after the Second Amendment, with her husband, Paris Police Officer Jeff Padier, two months ago to offer unique gift items for men. The store features everything from barbecue or charcuterie boards to GunSkins to crossbows, and most of their offerings are locally made.
“The more local businesses we feature, the better it can be,” Jeff Padier said. “We’re helping another local business.”
The store features Crazy Rose Creations by Stephanie Smith Rodgers — who also minds the store when the Padiers aren’t available, D&J Cornhole, Gibson’s Metalworks, Sweet Ivy Woodworks, “Man”-Scents by Amanda, Stik N’ Shoot, J. & C. Woodworks, 1441 Gear, J. & C. T-shirts, Totes Adorbs and some delicious Sugar Hill Honey.
A lot of businesses floundered during the Covid-19 pandemic, Cathleen Padier added. This store gives local vendors an outlet and a physical location, especially for something like custom orders.
“Look at me, I was doing painting parties, and it’s kind of hard to socially distance at a painting party,” she said. “Now we’re doing this.”
At the counter, the store also features a miniature deer-blind, which Cathleen Padier said customers can pre-order and even pay out on installment for a life-size version. They take custom orders for tables and benches.
The Padiers also said they try to focus on veteran-owned or patriot-owned businesses.
“This is a store for people who love America,” Jeff Padier said.
The couple had been floating the idea for a few years, Cathleen said, when they finally decided to bite the bullet and open. They found space at the Walnut Village Shopping Center in Reno and opened at the beginning of April.
There’s plenty of boutiques in this area that cater to women, they reasoned, why not one that caters to men? Though there are some items for women, like custom gun holsters or T-shirts for women.
“We’re not completely excluding the women,” Cathleen Padier said. “Women like 2A stuff as much as men.”
They also sell ammunition and are the only carriers of Gunskins within a 100-mile radius, Padier said. GunSkins are vinyl wraps for guns that are easily removable and protect the surface of the gun, he said.
The store also has plenty of gag gifts, like tactical cookie cutters in the shape of different armaments or tactical soap, which looks like grenades. At the register, they also sell AR-15-shaped pens.
It’s been a good two months, Cathleen Padier said.
“We’re close to ending our second month, and we hope to keep growing,” she said.
