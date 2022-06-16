The annual Texas 4-H Round-Up was held at College Station last week, June 6 to 10. This event allows all senior 4-H members, grade 9 to 12, that place first in their district, to compete at the state level against the other first place winners in each specific contest in the the 11 districts across the state.
Lamar County 4-H had four members qualify at the district level in Fashion Show, Food Show and Educational Presentations. 4-Hers that competed include Cadie Gray, Autumn Phillips, Reese Bassano and Aubree Phillips.
The theme this year was “Amplify your Impact,” and the week included contests and workshops during the day and in the evening, recognition ceremonies and activities that included a dance and live concert.
Reese Bassano was able to place second in Fashion Show and in the top 10 in Educational Presenta-tions.
Compe-tition is particularly strong in each of the contests, and these are competitors that are the top in their districts. Each one of our 4-Hers were able to showcase their skills as well as learn new ones. Overall, they had a great experience and are already making plans to attend next year.
If you are interested in 4-H or what 4-H has to offer, please contact the Lamar County Extension office at 903-737-2443.
Registration continues until Monday for a Safe Sitter Class sponsored by the Lamar County 4-H for youth wanting to learn life and safety skills and childcare training skills before they start a babysitting business.
The class meets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 29, at the Lamar County Extension Office, 4315 Bonham St., Ste. A. Students will receive a Safesitter handbook and Safesitter certification. Cost of the class is $45 and lunch is provided.
Extension programs serve people of all ages, regardless of socioeconomic leve, race, color, sex, religion, disability or national origin, and are a cooperative of the U.S, Department of Agriculture, The Texas A&M University System and the County Commissioners Courts of Texas.
Call 903-737-2443 or emaillaura.graves@ag.tamu.edu to register or for more information.
Laura Graves, MS, CPST, is the AgrlLife Family and Community Health agent for Lamar County, and is the Lamar County 4-H sponsor and leader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.