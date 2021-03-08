Registration for the annual Kids Marathon opens today.
All Lamar County students in grades kindergarten through sixth are invited to participate. Students will run the first mile together on April 5, and the last 1.2 miles together on May 24 at the Trail de Paris. Students will run and log the rest of their miles on their own, and they will earn a race medal when finished.
Registration is open at eventbrite.com/e/136855772299.
The Kids Marathon is sponsored by Brookshire's, J. Skinner Bakery, Lamar/Delta County Medical Society, Pickle Printing and Print Works.
