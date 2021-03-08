Kids Marathon 3
Kids take off from the starting line on the Trail de Paris in March 2020 to kick off the 11th annual Kids Marathon, sponsored by the Lamar County Coalition of Education, Business, and Industry.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Registration for the annual Kids Marathon opens today.

All Lamar County students in grades kindergarten through sixth are invited to participate. Students will run the first mile together on April 5, and the last 1.2 miles together on May 24 at the Trail de Paris. Students will run and log the rest of their miles on their own, and they will earn a race medal when finished. 

Registration is open at eventbrite.com/e/136855772299.

The Kids Marathon is sponsored by Brookshire's, J. Skinner Bakery, Lamar/Delta County Medical Society, Pickle Printing and Print Works. 

