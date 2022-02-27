Paris residents and those from surrounding towns and communities showed up to give Mother Nature a hand in enhancing the environment of Lamar County on Saturday at the annual tree giveaway hosted by Keep Paris Beautiful Make Lamar County Shine.
Those looking for free seedlings could choose from a variety of oaks, bald cypress, mayhaw and silky dogwood to add some beauty to their property.
“They are the lungs of the Earth,” said Janie Nickey, who is a master gardener and on the board of Keep Paris Beautiful Make Lamar County Shine. “They provide shelter for animals and shade for the planet and our houses. They are windbreaks and trees add value and beauty to our property.”
Those are all reasons that Justin Porter of Paris dropped by to pick up four Shumard oaks and six Nuttall oaks for his property.
“I am going to put them in pots to get bigger, then transplant them on the 17 acres I have outside of Paris,” he said.
“I got them for the shade and for the wildlife,” he said. “The deer and squirrels eat the acorns. Birds nest in them and eat the seeds.”
Jan Williams of Sumer said she has been getting trees from the event for 10 years which is how long the group has been doing the giveaway.
“I have filled my empty pasture with these trees,” she said. “I put the bald cypress around my pond.
“The Nuttall is a gorgeous tree with its fall colors and the Shumard has a beautiful shape and provides good shade.”
“The forest service out of New Boston provides the trees,” said Edwin Pickle of KPB. “They give us seedlings that are good to grow around here. They are all native to northeast Texas.”
Having native plants is a key to success, Nicky said.
“Natives are great. They don’t require fertilizers or pesticides, just good, old water,” she said. “They are resilient.”
Julia Trigg Crawford, who is the chairwoman of Keep Paris Beautiful Make Lamar County Shine, said the annual event makes her proud to see so many people wanting to do something good for the environment.
“This is always so encouraging to see people come to get the trees to nourish them to maturity,” she said. “When people come at 8 o’clock in the cold and get their trees, it’s inspirational that people care about the environment because that translates into a better ecosystem and makes their place more beautiful.”
There was at least one person there doing a good deed.
Philip Taber, a 16-year-old sophomore at North Lamar, was there to pick up a couple of silky dogwoods, but not for himself.
“I’m going to give them to my neighbor, so she can plant them,” he said.
There were five kinds of oaks to choose from, which included black, Nuttall, Sawtooth, Shumard and water along with bald cypress, mayhaw and silky dogwoods.
Any trees left over will not be wasted, Pickle said.
“Any remaining seedlings can be picked up later this week at Pickle Printing at 2330 Lamar,” he said. “If anyone has questions about the trees, they can call me at 903-755-6320.”
At the other end of the Lamar County Courthouse parking lot from where the trees were being given away, Keep Paris Beautiful had an E-Cycle collection location set up. There people dropped off things such as computers, monitors, televisions and microwave ovens. City employees were on hand to help unload electronic items.
