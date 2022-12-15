Clarksville General Hospital

Paris cardiologist Dr. A.J. Hashmi, pictured Jan 5, 2018, is moving forward with the privately-owned new beginning for Clarksville General Hospital. Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson and Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing this morning said the loan process closed last night, and construction is expected to begin within four to six weeks.

 Sally Boswell

About eight years ago, the Clarksville General Hospital let go its last 60 employees as it shut its doors for the final time.

It was a devastating loss to both the physical well being of the residents of Red River County and the economic health of the area.

