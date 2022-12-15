About eight years ago, the Clarksville General Hospital let go its last 60 employees as it shut its doors for the final time.
It was a devastating loss to both the physical well being of the residents of Red River County and the economic health of the area.
“It was huge,” Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing told The Paris News at the time. “They had over 100 employees there for the most part. And they were very good-paying jobs, it wasn’t like minimum wage. So when you take that many people out of a small town, and their ability to have enough money left over from their living expenses to spend, it really hurt.”
Then, in 2019, there was hope as refurbishing work started on the old structure in what Dr. A.J. Hashmi promised Red River officials would be a new hospital.
Hashmi’s AMY Holding had entered talks with the Red River and Clarksville officials to bring back the hospital.
But then more delays hit, like COVID-19, and work shut down again.
Saturday will mark a new start in the odyssey for the hospital Red River has patiently waited for as Hashmi will hold a Phase One groundbreaking for Clarksville General Hospital, according to a news release.
Phase One is a planned 15-bed heart and vascular institute which will include a full-service emergency department, according to Hashmi, who is a cardiologist.
Phase Two will be a 50-bed hospital, according to the news release. Phase One when completed will also include a cath lab, ICU and operating rooms, the news release said.
The groundbreaking for what will be the Clarksville General Hospital, Heart and Vascular Institute at 3000 West Main St. in Clarksville will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The new building will be next to the building skeleton that was the former Clarksville General Hospital.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
