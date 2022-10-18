When you’re alone and life is making you lonely you can always go downtown — at least you could have Saturday night as Mannequin Night events filled the square and the streets around it with revelers.
In addition to the return after two years of the “live” mannequins, there were vendors and store fronts open, and music was provided first by the Michael O’Neal Band and then by RhythmAddicts.
