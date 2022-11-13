The Clarksville High School marching band left the UIL 2022 State Marching Band Championships at the Alamodome in San Antonio well decorated after placing third overall among the 18 class 2-A bands that advanced to the Tuesday state competition this year.
Under the guidance of Roderick Boyce, the Clarksville group returned home Wednesday night with their state trophy and bronze medals.
“I’m pleased with the accomplishment of the band. I know that we started two years ago with nothing, and then to come in here and finish third in the state of Texas, I’m very pleased,” Boyce said.
The overall champion was Shiner High School who finished the competition with an overall low score of six. Harper High School placed second with a total of 16, while the Clarksville band recorded a total of 18 points.
“I want to say that I’m afraid that we still left points on the table that were ours, but I’m pleased with this accomplishment because many people didn’t get anything, but we did,” Boyce said.
At area competition, defending state champion Tenaha took first place honors, while neighboring Rivercrest was the second place finisher. In San Antonio, Rivercrest was unable to reach the finals after finishing 11th overall this year, but it was the Rebels band’s second straight state appearance. Honey Grove also made the trip to the Alamodome, but placed 16th overall this year. In the 4A division Paris High School finished in ninth place with 43 points and North Lamar was 16th with 80 points. There were 23 schools competing in the 4A division.
The bands that advanced out of the preliminary round to this years’ finals, in the order of lowest point totals were; Shiner, Panhandle, Harper, Clarksville, Tenaha, Sundown and Valley Mills.
However, in the finals, Clarksville moved up a spot during the championship round, while Tenaha climbed from fifth to fourth place. Panhandle finished fifth, Valley Mills was sixth and Sundown placed seventh in the final round.
The performance of the Blue Tigers band was entitled ‘Royalty’ and music was written by Boyce’s son, Rod Boyce.
Following the awards celebration by schools on the artificial surface in the Alamodome on Tuesday night, the band members had mixed emotions as tears of joy and sadness fell.
Boyce was aided this year by assistant band directors, Montee Ogwu and Courtney Malone. Marlette Boyce was color guard coordinator, while James Black and Levi Keele served as music-marching technicians. Ashley Reyna was the band drum major.
Paris News staffer David Money contributed to this story.
