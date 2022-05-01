The City Of Paris Utilities Department and Lamar County Water Supply hosted a poster contest for Water Awareness Week, May 1-7, 2022. The theme for the posters was “Drink More Water”.
Doug Harris, Director of the Utilities Department for the City Of Paris presented the trophies and awards to the poster winners.
After the trophies and ribbons were awarded, the students went on a mini plant tour led by Montana Blehm of the department,
