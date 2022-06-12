I often tell students that imagination is more important than knowledge.
That sentence contains a partial quote I took from a 1924 “Saturday Evening Post” article titled “What Life Means to Einstein.” The full article is worth the read if you have time. Students must hop on their magic school bus and get their imagination working to comprehend much of science.
The sizes, distances, and vast tracks of time in science are challenging to grasp. Using that imagination is easier said than done, but it makes the study of life much more enjoyable if one can accomplish the task.
I have been known to place a five microliter drop of water before each student and begin with a question. How many red blood cells do you think would be in that drop if it was human blood?
Sometimes I answer the question for them, and other times I have them ask the Oracle or Google! We typically choose 5 million as the answer for easy math, no matter the case. That five microliter drop in front of them would have five million cells per microliter or 25 million cells.
If that is not amazing, we need only zoom in a bit further. Each red blood cell has proteins on its surface called hemoglobin, and in class, I call that a “big” protein.
For a protein, it is pretty big. It takes almost 600 amino acids to build just one hemoglobin protein.
The next question puts things in perspective a bit more. I have just called hemoglobin a “big” protein, but how many of them are there on the much larger red blood cell? After consulting the Oracle again, some of their eyes get big once they read that one red blood cell typically has 250 to 280 million hemoglobin proteins. With a little more math, the class calculates how many red blood cells a person with five liters of blood would have and how many hemoglobin proteins would be in that five liters. The numbers are staggering and should impress and open anyone’s imagination just a bit
I was reminded of practicing what I preach and using my imagination after reading a recent astronomy article. The article can be found on one of my favorite web pages, Labroots.com. The title hooked me “Super-Earth Found Orbiting A Nearby Star System.”
Just as I call hemoglobin a “big” protein, using the phrase “nearby star system” takes knowing what an astronomer means by nearby. In this case, the super-Earth exoplanet named Ross 508 b is orbiting around an M-dwarf star called Ross 508, just 36.5 light-years away from Earth, well within our own galaxy. So we are practically neighbors. If we could get in a ship and go the speed of light, which is 186,000 miles per second, it would only take us 36.5 years to visit this super-Earth, but how long would it take if we used current technology.
The fastest any human has ever been was in the Apollo 10 rocket on the way back from the moon. The rocket hit a top speed of 24,791mph. At that speed, the Apollo astronauts would get to Ross 508 b in just over 8.6 billion years, almost double the age of our planet.
Be it “big” protein or “nearby” star system it takes an imagination to comprehend science, but it is worth the effort!
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every Sunday.
