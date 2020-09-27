BONHAM — Fannin County is planning on reopening its office at 800 E. 2nd St. on Monday after it was closed Thursday due to a Covid-19 scare.
The office was closed after a visitor on Sept. 15 or Sept. 16 later tested positive for the virus. One employee was symptomatic on Thursday and was being tested, said Tammy Biggar, county clerk and public information officer.
“County clerk employees who chose to test have returned negative results for Covid-19. The office was sanitized today. Normal business hours resume Monday,” Biggar reported Saturday.
The closure briefly affected the public’s ability to access official public records, vital statistics, DBAs and land records, but accommodations were made to ensure smooth operation for ballots by mail and voter registration.
“There will be two elections deputies on site in a mobile unit to accept ballots by mail and voter registration cards. Those deputies will also have applications available to hand out. When arriving on site, voters can call 903-583-7488 to speak with the Elections Division and drop off those items,” Biggar said in a news release Thursday.
For information on Covid-19, go to the homepage of the Fannin County Website at co.fannin.tx.us as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov, Texas Department of State Health Services at www.dshs.texas.gov.
