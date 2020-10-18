Local business owners and community members flocked to the downtown square Thursday night for the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce’s “Tailgate at the Square” event. A panel of entrepreneurs offered their expert advice on how to build a successful business to the crowd before a treasure trove of goodies were given away in a raffle.
Representatives from the Small Business Development Center at Paris Junior College had a table set up for all those who wanted some personalized advice, and one of the panelists, Kimmy Miller of graphic design business Willow and Birch, offered up her knowledge about building relationships with clients that make working with them more than just a transaction.
“When we’re doing logos and branding, we want to make sure we work with you, we get to know your business, we get to know you …” Miller said. “That way, when we’re done, it feels like an extension of yourself and not just something that somebody designed for you that doesn’t mean anything to you.”
