A fire on 1st Street NE in Detroit was contained with the help of multiple fire departments Wednesday.
The fire departments of Bag-well, Cotton Creek, Clarksville and Faught were called to help contain the fire that officials said was started by a heat lamp.
The home’s inside doors were all closed when firefighters arrived, seeing a thick cloud of smoke circling the perimeter, according to the Detroit Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Roger Holdeman.
The use of a thermal imaging camera determined the fire was inside the bathroom ceiling.
No injuries were reported.
