A fire on 1st Street NE in Detroit was contained with the help of multiple fire departments Wednesday.

The fire departments of Bag-well, Cotton Creek, Clarksville and Faught were called to help contain the fire that officials said was started by a heat lamp. 

The home’s inside doors were all closed when firefighters arrived, seeing a thick cloud of smoke circling the perimeter, according to the Detroit Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Roger Holdeman. 

The use of a thermal imaging camera determined the fire was inside the bathroom ceiling. 

No injuries were reported.

Jennifer Bussey is the assistant managing editor of The Paris News. She can be contacted at jennifer.bussey@theparisnews.com or 903-785-8744.

