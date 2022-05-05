Paris Junior College students got a chance to see what lies beyond the classroom in Lamar County, the state and beyond.
Students and ommunity members were able to visit various businesses in Lamar County and North Texas at the college’s job fair Wednesday in the student center.
“This is our second time to have a job fair to provide opportunities for our graduates to seek employment,” said Pam Anglin, who is the president of Paris Junior College. “The first was in 2019 and prior to the pandemic. We hope to have an annual job fair from this point forward.”
There were around 22 concerns representing health care, law enforcement, packaging, manufacturing and other careers opportunities at the event.
Soon to be a PJC graduate, Rachale Roebuck said she is looking for a career in law enforcement.
“I like the aspect of being able to serve and protect the community,” said Roebuck, who plans to finish her college career at the University of North Texas where she will also play soccer.
She talked and listened to Paris police Lt. Michael Bankston explain the hiring process, training and benefits of working for the city’s department.
Bankston told her a bachelor’s degree would be beneficial in the long run.
“Ultimately, I want to be the best officer I can be and I feel a bachelor’s will set me up for advancement,” she said.
A few tables down Leigh Kennedy was telling people about careers in nursing and the openings at Brentwood Terrace where she is the human resources coordinator.
At the other end of the room, David Gordon and Matthew Albus were telling those who stopped by their area of the long history of Kimberly-Clark where Gordon is a maintenance team leader and Albus is a senior rehabilitation engineer.
They said they had openings at Kimberly-Clark in the operation, maintenance and engineering departments.
“We are telling them that we are hiring for Agpro,” said Vicki Frankland, who does marketing and event planning for Agpro. “
She said the company, which makes equipment for dairy farms, had several openings for her to tell potential employers about.
Devine Wikerson, 26, said he was at the job fair to check out the employment scene.
“I am looking for a career in drafting; seeing what is out there and what my options are,” he said.
He said he wasn’t necessarily looking for a job in Paris.
“I am willing to go where the job is,” he said. “But the good thing about drafting is a lot of drafting can be done remotely.”
Christian Conteras and Daniel Gonzalez, who attend classes at the PJC campus in Sulphur Springs, were checking out tables that promised welding opportunities.
“I was telling them about the opportunities at HWH,” said Melissa Gordon, the HWH recruiting specialist, after talking to Conteras and Gonzalez.
“This job fair was planned not only to help our students but to help others throughout our communities seeking employment and to assist local employers who are in need of workers.The response we received from employers has been outstanding,” Anglin said.
