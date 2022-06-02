Identical twins Katy Lou and Penny Lee Clark of The Purple Hulls grew up on an East Texas farm raising purple hull peas, and thus their name.
The duo will bring their bluegrass music to Paris on Monday when they appear at the quarterly County Dinner Theatre at First Christian Church, 820 20th NE St. Meal service by Hole In The Wall begins at 6:30 p.m. with the acoustic concert to follow.
“My family raised purple hull peas and other vegetables as a hobby,” Katy Lou said of the girls’ early life near Kilgore, Texas.. “Our love for the country lifestyle prompted us to call ourselves The Purple Hulls in recognition of our roots on the farm that has been in our family for generations.”
Although the twins were raised in a musical family, the girls did not pursue a career in music. Rather, basketball scholarships led them to South Plains College in Levelland where they were introduced to bluegrass music.
After two years at South Plains, the girls headed to Nashville where they joined their older brother, Ben Clark, better known as “Banjo” Ben, in the music business. The trio first toured as The Purple Hulls with several major artists and then accepted a deal with Sony Publishing as songwriters.
“We were in Nashville about five years, and then 10 years ago our father became ill with terminal cancer and my sister and I returned to Kilgore to be close to him,” Katy Lou said. “Since then, we’ve developed connections here in Texas, which keeps us busy, as well as continued work in Nashville.”
At Monday night’s concert, Katy Lou said the audience can expect to hear a mixture of original songs mixed with traditional bluegrass, some country and Texas swing along with gospel music.
“We switch instruments a lot on stage between guitar, banjo, mandolin mixed with piano and accordion,” Katy Lou said. “We’ll have our stand-up bass player with us, and we plan to have a lot of fun.”
Proceeds from Monday night’s performance will be used to continue the church’s outreach ministry, which includes funds for various local non-profit organizations to include City Square Paris, Lamar County United Way and others.
“We will be presenting Tony Walters, owner of the Dairy Queens in Paris, with $1,000 for his Connie Marshall Medical Fund to help with medical expenses for his decadelong night manager who was involved in a wreck that claimed the life of her grandchild and left her hospitalized and now in rehab for almost three months,” event organizer Ronnie Nutt said.
