After rain blanketed Paris and the weather turned cool and crisp, a group of residents gathered to promote a message of unity and reconciliation at a “Healing Parade.” Organized by Sharmane Hawkins, the parade left Leon Williams Park, bookended by police vehicles, and drove through Paris, cars decked out with decorations and words of encouragement.
“It’s very volatile right now,” she said. “And I feel like it’s very necessary to get that message out: Begin the healing.”
Organizers on the event’s Facebook page asked participants not to bring political propaganda or signage — Hawkins said it wasn’t about party affiliation or support of one candidate or another, but rather intended to bring people together.
“We need love right now, because the world is too divided to where it’s like dangerous in some areas to the point where people are scared about where they live,” Hawkins said.
Waiting to roll out, Linny de la Peña sat in her vehicle lined up just behind Hawkins’ car. She said although she considers herself a Democrat, being a part of the parade wasn’t a political statement for her, but rather an effort to promote togetherness after a historically difficult year.
“We just feel like unity is our message now, and we need to work together and cooperate for the good of the whole country — the community and the country,” de la Peña said. “So that’s why we’re here. We just have a belief that unity is the way to go.”
She added she believes diversity is what makes the U.S. strong, and that celebrating people of all different cultures and backgrounds coming together can only bring good.
“I’m one of those who think that we’re stronger together,” de la Peña said. “We all have our differences. We have friends who are Republicans or Independents or Libertarians, and we manage to get along with them just fine. So I feel like that should be the message for all of us. We’re a diverse country, and diversity is what built this country, and we believe that we can be diverse and we can work together. So everybody has different opinions, but we all have the same goal for this country to be great. If I were a person that had a committee of anybody, I would want lots of diverse people on that committee, which should be just like a microcosm for the country.”
However, there was one political victory Hawkins wanted to celebrate: the current projection that Kamala Harris will be the first woman, and first woman of color, in the second highest office in the country.
“Blue, red, it doesn’t really matter to me. It was about the fact that she was elected,” Hawkins said, although she recognized there’s still division about the current status of the election results. “That’s what was important to me, was the healing part. I mean, you’re gonna have to have some healing because there’s people that are very upset that she was even elected, that are upset that they don’t feel like they actually won. They feel like the other side still won, you know? And then it keeps this mindset, them against us and us against them, and it’s tiring. It’s time to heal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.