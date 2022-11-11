How Lamar and Red River counties voted in state and district elections. All counties positions were unopposed in November so the GOP primary winners from the spring automatically won. The votes totals are unofficial until they are canvassed later this year.
U.S. House of Representatives
Rep. Pat Fallon (Rep.) 12,444
Rep. Greg Abbott (Rep.) 12,521
Beto O’Rourke (Dem.) 2,657
Dan Patrick (Rep.) 12,235
Mike Collier (Dem.) 2,778
Rochelle Garza (Dem.) 2,627
Glenn Hegar (Rep.) 12,433
Janet Dudding (Dem.) 2,512
Commission General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham (Rep.) 12,403
Iro Omere (Dem.) Jay Kleberg 2,564
Wayne Christain (Rep.) 12,296
Luke Warford (Dem.) 2,489
U.S. House of Representatives, District 1
Rep. Pat Fallon (Rep.) 2,317
U.S. House of Representatives, District 4
Rep. Pat Fallon (Rep.) 1,149
Rep. Greg Abbott (Rep.) 3,482
Rochelle Garza (Dem.) 749
Commission General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham (Rep.) 3,453
Wayne Christain (Rep.) 3,451
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.