Blossom — After months of discussion, members of the Blossom City Council are expected at their Thursday meeting to consider establishing and budgeting for a new town marshal position.
The council meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Blossom City Hall, 1240 W. Front St.
According to the meeting agenda, the council is also scheduled to enter into executive session to discuss increasing the city’s part-time maintenance position to full-time before it returns to consider possible action.
Other items on the meeting agenda include; requests for rezoning residential addresses to commercial lots and a request for a manufactured home installation permit, among other reports.
Accountant Mike Ward is also scheduled to discuss the 2021 fiscal year’s audit with council members, and general fund and utility fund budget adjustments will be examined.
Council members could vote to adopt policies for hiring, as well as local and fed
