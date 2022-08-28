Hundreds of locals have made their way to the fifth annual Paris Body Art Expo, which is underway this weekend at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
“I come here every year,” said tattooless Gloria Besteman of Paris. “There’s just so much amazing artwork. Everything is so pretty.”
Co-organizer Elena Garza said “around 50” tattoo and piercing artists will set up booths throughout the weekend.
Local artists include Daniel Garza of Lion’s Den Tattoo Studio, John Songer of Paris Ink, and Candra Wyatt of Pinhooks Tattoos and Curious Goods.
Paris natives will also be on hand, including Robert Colston and Chris Jones of Twisted Minds Tattoo Studio, and Joshua “J-Whitt” Whitten of W Tattoo in Tyler, who recently tattooed NFL Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes.
Children will not be exempt from joining in on the festivities as they will have the opportunity to get a free temporary tattoo, Garza said.
Tattoo contests will be returning in all previous categories, Garza said, including “blind tattoo,” where a blindfolded artist attempts a tattoo at no charge to the body canvas.
A snow cone stand and Bigfoot Bob’s Monster BBQ were on hand Friday to feed onlookers and the event’s human body canvases.
Garza said the expo is giving away $1,200 in tattoos and piercings throughout the weekend event.
Ticket holders, she said, will be entered into a random drawing and will have to compete in games like limbo, spin the wheel and others.
Friday’s giveaway winners were Stephanie Hundley and Denim Allen, Garza said.
“Because of the new flooring (inside Love Civic Center), we can’t do tricycle games and the other stuff like we thought,” Garza said. “So we’re doing trivia questions and music stuff where they gotta guess the song.”
Multiple jewelry vendors, a photo booth, tattoo supplies including tattoo guns and silicone practice hands, T-shirts and other knickknacks are available at this year’s exposition.
Local businesses Vaped and DeadCat Media also have booths this weekend.
Tickets are $15 for Sunday. Children under the age of 14 get in free.
