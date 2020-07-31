Fire and rescue

July 30 to July 31

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

July 308

3:45 to 4:22 p.m., 2470 Beverly Drive.

11:17to 11:49 p.m., 800 W. Center St.

Grass/Brush Fire

July 30

9:15 to p.m., 12:20 a.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.

First Responder-Paris

July 30

2:32 to 2:53 p.m., 2449 Simpson St.

3:41 to 4:08 p.m., 1306 Bonham St.

10:08 to 10:21 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.

10:21 to 10:58 p.m., 1935 Cleveland St.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

July 30

11:33 a.m. to 12:16 p.m., 600 Lamar Ave.

Line Down/Transformer Fire

July 30

9:13 to 9:26 p.m., 4100 Pine Mill Road.

9:14 to 9:25 p.m., 1400 Clarksville St.

9:24 to 10 47 p.m., 1500 Margaret St.

Public Service

July 30

10:08 to 10:33 p.m., 3202 Robin Road.

