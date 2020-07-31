July 30 to July 31
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
July 308
3:45 to 4:22 p.m., 2470 Beverly Drive.
11:17to 11:49 p.m., 800 W. Center St.
Grass/Brush Fire
July 30
9:15 to p.m., 12:20 a.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.
First Responder-Paris
July 30
2:32 to 2:53 p.m., 2449 Simpson St.
3:41 to 4:08 p.m., 1306 Bonham St.
10:08 to 10:21 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
10:21 to 10:58 p.m., 1935 Cleveland St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
July 30
11:33 a.m. to 12:16 p.m., 600 Lamar Ave.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
July 30
9:13 to 9:26 p.m., 4100 Pine Mill Road.
9:14 to 9:25 p.m., 1400 Clarksville St.
9:24 to 10 47 p.m., 1500 Margaret St.
Public Service
July 30
10:08 to 10:33 p.m., 3202 Robin Road.
