A sprawling four-day affair hosted by at least twelve local churches, the country-themed Nights of Refreshing Christian Crusade came to the Love Civic Center every evening from May 15 - 18. With a true-to-Texas spin on an old history of religious revivals, Pastor Jerry Martin preached a message of salvation amid the country twang of acoustic guitars.
Stirred by the words, music and perhaps the Holy Spirit, people streamed towards the front of the room, desiring to be renewed in their Christian walk.
“We see so many people where their lives are destroyed. They’ve just lost their hope. They have no joy. No peace. So we use the cowboy theme so people see me in kind of more of a normal way,” Martin said.
Martin and his wife Andrea are traveling pastors who entered full time ministry in 1997. They’ve visited all over the country and outside it, attending revivals and preaching the Christian gospel. The Martins have also visited Paris six years now, including the last time Nights of Refreshing was hosted in 2019. “You can do more in four nights than you do in four weeks,” he said.
Before he began evangelizing, Martin lived in Wyoming, where he was an award-winning cowboy for five years. Today, he still participates in events with the National Senior Pro Rodeo Association, in between time on the road.
“It’s basically the old days of the revivals and the crusades…that’s what God has placed on hearts, is to be able to come into a community, really try to take like four nights where they can come in, bring family and friends, and really get a deep dose of God and hopefully see a difference in their life,” Martin said.
Though audience size shifted each night, most of the sermons were attended by a full house. The audience included local pastors and churchgoers, as well as community members simply interested in the event. The group is driven by a need to share the Christian gospel, organizers said.
“We live in a world that has a lot of problems, and they’re looking for answers. But we’re also living in a world that is becoming increasingly irreligious. And in a nation that was once predominantly Christian, there are many that do not know who Christ is or why Christ came. Because Christ, being God’s son, wanted everyone to have eternal life,” said Mike Fortenberry, a pastor at His Place Fellowship.
The event was hosted once before in 2019, an idea first implemented by Gordon Hogue and David Thomas.
After praying and raising money for that event, Hogue and Thomas then partnered with several churches to host the Nights of Refreshing event, which also included Martin and the Wade White and Crusade Praise Team. When Hogue died due to Covid-19, the series went on hiatus, but now the local pastors carry the event on in his honor.
Nights of Refreshing was led and implemented by a steering committee of church leaders and pastors from various congregations. Different teams helped lead unique aspects of the event, including prayer, worship or advertisement.
“Then they go back to their churches and enlist people that will be gifted in various areas, and then we all come together to meet that need,” Fortenberry said.
The event also hosted musical group Wade White and the Crusade Praise Team, which performed original music and hymns each evening. A local pastor at Maxey Baptist Church, White has previously served as a worship leader and country musician. He views country Christian music as a unique way of reaching cowboys, who can feel alienated from the church today. However, his music is for everyone, White said, revving up to play. Christian, cowboy or not, he wants all to feel welcomed to praise the name of the Lord.
As an additional incentive to attend, organizers held a raffle, giving away three Chromebooks, three gift cards and one $500 cash prize each night.
Ultimately, the organizers saw the event as successful.
“You know what really blessed me (Monday) night? I was getting ready to close down the service and we gave an opportunity for people to come forward, and there was a younger lady and she came from the back row and she ran to the front. I’ve never seen that before, where she literally ran because she didn’t want to miss it. That just about made me cry,” Martin said.
