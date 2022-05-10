POWDERLY — Anglers from far and wide made their way to Pat Mayse this weekend to take part in the 34th annual Uncle Jesse’s Fishing Tournament, and in so doing help raise money for a variety of nonprofit organizations aimed at helping children.
“I’ve been coming out here for probably about 15 years,” said competitor Jim Vines. “I love the charity it’s for; it’s all about the kids.”
“Of course, the fishing isn’t bad, either,” he added with a laugh and a smile.
Uncle Jesse’s, which has been running for more than three decades, donates its proceeds to the Special Olympics, the Boys and Girls Club of Paris, Shoes for Children, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Lamar County, the Police Athletic League and more.
“This event was started by Denver Pyle and he wanted it to be about helping the kids,” event director Michael Herron said. “He said it had to go to children, and we’re keeping that legacy going.”
Pyle and friend Rick McDougall started the tournament in 1988, and its impact on the local community was big and immediate.
“We have a lot of fundraisers and events like that throughout the year in our community,” said Becky Semple of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce. “This is one of the bigger ones each year.”
Skies were clear and temperatures were cool on the lake on Saturday, as 327 anglers — one of the largest pools of competitors in recent years, Herron said — all aimed at catching the biggest fish and earning the top prize of $5,000.
“You couldn’t ask for better weather,” competitor Richard Williams said. “Wish the fishing went better, I didn’t catch much, but it’s always a great event and it’s for a good cause.”
In the end, the top prize went to Keegan Bohanan, whose catch of 7.25 pounds was the biggest of the event. The top five was rounded out by Jeremy Beshires, Cade Crawford, Heath Mayo and Justin Houser.
“There are a lot of really talented people who come out and compete in this,” Herron said. “And they aren’t just all locals either. There are people here from all over.”
Enjoying all the festivities was Tippi Pyle, the wife of the late Denver Pyle.
“It’s been wonderful (seeing the tournament develop such a strong legacy),” she said with a warm smile. “But I’m not surprised, because we’ve got the greatest group that helps put everything on, and the best sponsors over the years.”
Herron said the total amount raised wasn’t totaled by press time, but said it was similar to the amount raised in years past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.