Palestine Baptist Church, 15024 FR 906 E, will hold a 25th anniversary celebration for its pastor Bishop Harold and Annie Washington at 11 a.m., Sunday at the church.
Guest speaker is Marcus K. Jones, pastor of St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, Guest musician is Branderious Dillard.
