BONHAM — Active Covid-19 cases in Fannin County have doubled in a week, up to 34 on Tuesday, prompting commissioners to extend the county’s disaster declaration and continuity of operations plans another week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a total of 746 novel coronavirus cases in Fannin County since testing began in March, with 700 cases considered recovered. There have been 16 deaths in the county resulting from the virus, state data shows.
County officials also sought to spend federal CARES Act dollars, of which the county was eligible for $1 million. The money comes with some strings attached. For instance, the county must spend 75% of its funding on “medical expenses, public health expenses and payroll expenses for employees substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the public emergency.” Only by spending that 75% can the county access the remaining 25% for other needs, County Judge Randy Moore has said.
The county is able to access some of that 25% after allotting $40,000 to rent the Majestic 6 theater for court space through the end of December. Commissioners opted to spend that on eight laptop docking stations and a laptop, technology that will assist department heads should they be required to work from home, officials said.
Also discussed Tuesday were plaques and a time capsule for the Fannin County Courthouse. Commissioners heard a request to place a plaque inside the courthouse commemorating the 47-year career, service and dedication of Margaret Polly Gilbert.
Gilbert, a Honey Grove High School graduate, served as the county clerk, and she was the longest serving elected official in the county, commissioners were told. She was also president of Bonham Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Bonham Downtown Revitalization Committee and a member of the Bonham Professional Women.
The information about Gilbert came late in the meeting after commissioners had tabled the agenda item. In that earlier discussion, Moore was hesitant about approving the request.
“I think this might be better in the justice center. I just want to be careful since this is a historical courthouse restoration, and I don’t want to knock anybody’s service or career,” Moore said in seeking a motion to table the item.
Discussion again turned to the courthouse project as commissioners considered a time capsule, dedication plaque and cornerstone wording. Suggested wording for the time capsule included the date of its burial and instructions to open it in 100 years, with the capsule “Sponsored by the citizens of Fannin County 2021.” Historically, the cornerstone carries the names of the serving commissioners and county officials, but Moore said he would like to see the time capsule’s wording on the cornerstone because the restoration has cost so much and Fannin residents have stepped up to ensure funding.
“‘This building has been paid for by and built by the citizens of Fannin County,’ or something like that,” he said.
After further discussion, it was decided to place a plaque with words of deep appreciation to Fannin residents and those who contributed to the restoration inside the courthouse.
In other business, commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with Collin County regarding road maintenance on CR 633, 635 and 676. Precinct 2 Commissioner A.J. Self told the court that maintenance on the roads goes back to “an old handshake agreement” that meant Collin County serviced CR 633 and 676 while Fannin County serviced CR 635.
“Whenever I first came into office, I went to Collin County and said ‘that’s y’alls road, it’s y’alls road number. We use four numerical for our roads; this one has three. They said ‘well, we’ll just pave it if you’ll just pay $200,000 for rock to pave it,’” Self said, adding that was more than he had in his whole budget.
A survey team looked at it and determined the road was on Collin County’s side, however, the markings go back to old Bois d’Arc posts that are no longer there, Self said. That means a state surveyor would be required to make the final determination, and that has a substantial financial cost to it as well, he added.
“So I said ‘well, let’s just do an interlocal agreement,’ and the way it’s written now, they’re still going to maintain 633 and 676 and we’re going to maintain 635 in current condition. If Collin County opts to upgrade the road to pavement, then we will maintain it as a paved road but we will not have any of the costs of the upgrade,” Self said.
The agreement received unanimous support.
Commissioners also approved a resolution allowing for county officials to apply for and accept Texas Indigent Defense Commission grants used to provide improvements in indigent defense services in Fannin County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.