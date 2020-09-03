PATTONVILLE — A Prairiland Junior High School teacher who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday has been quarantined.
Superintendent Jeff Ballard said the teacher wore a mask “100% of the time,” and all parents of students who came in close contact with her were notified. The school was deep cleaned Wednesday night and a substitute teacher has been called in to fill the position.
“I don’t want everybody to panic. Families don’t need to panic over it,” Ballard said. “We’re doing everything we can do at school to protect kids, protect staff. But when they leave at 3:30, there’s nothing you can do.”
Ballard said monitoring students’ health may be difficult for some families because of allergy season, but parents should still take every precaution to keep the rest of the Prairiland district safe.
“I just want (parents) to monitor their kids every day, morning and evening,” Ballard said. “And if there are any symptoms, to keep them at home or contact their family doctor…. That’s the only way we can keep school going.”
Ballard said the teacher is in stable condition.
“It’s just the way it’s gonna be,” Ballard said. “I mean, she’s the first teacher and probably not the last.”
