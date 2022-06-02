An appreciation celebration for North Lamar ISD employees was held last week to recognize those who make a difference to students and co-workers throughout the year. Superintendent Kelli Stewart and district administrators recognized employees for their years of service to the district, honored those retiring and presented special awards to those who have gone above and beyond assisting students and colleagues.
NLISD Assistant Superintendent Dr. Angela Chadwick announced the 2022 North Lamar Teachers of the Year. Erin Dizmond, North Lamar High School horticulture instructor, was named Secondary Teacher of the Year. Ashley Wilkerson, Aaron Parker Elementary second grade teacher, was named Elemen-tary Teacher of the Year.
Others named as Teacher of the Year for their campus were Julie Laughlin at Stone Middle School, Maureen Gordon at Bailey Intermediate, Melissa Albus at Everett Elementary, and Ali Cannada at Higgins Elementary.
Recipients of the district’s special awards were NL Police Officer Joe Tuttle for Auxiliary of the Year, NLHS counselor Shannon Ausmus for Support Staff of the Year, Bailey attendance clerk Lacey Jordan for Parapro-fessional of the Year and Special Education teacher Barbara Uselton for Special Educator of the Year.
Retiring from the district are Janell Allen, Karen Batsel, Wendy Bozarth, Leddy Carder, Carla Coleman, Kaye Cooper, Matt Denman, Karen Elliott, Tonya Igleheart, Karen Johnson, Debbie Manjane, Tami Miles, Susan Walker, and Justine Wideman.
Honored and receiving pins for their years of service were: 55 years – Kenny Sanders; 45 years – Vivian Hicks; 35 years – Billy Copeland, Carol Newberry and Linda Winfrey; 30 years – Julie McNeece; 25 years – Michelle Brazeal, Wendi Burton, Christi Coe, Sara Hess, Kara Lane, Debbie Manjane and Jeanne Self; 20 years – Shelly Bivens, Kristy Blackshear, Kristen Blanton, Amy Bolton, Loy Dean Clark, Jennifer Davis, Clint Hildreth, Kimberly Johnson, Glynese McNabb, Elizabeth Russell, Kelli Stewart, Cheryl Thrasher and Ronald Whitson.
Fifteen year pins were given to Keitha Chalupa, Lacey Jordan, Melissa LaVoy, Kerri Layton, Julie Romans, Taylor Stone and Doil Tingen. Receiving 10 year pins were Whitney Blount, Katie Briggle, Sierra Gantt, Carolyn Hiller, Angela Holdeman, Amy Hudson, Joshua Jordan, Annette Lewis, Rebecca Liesman, Lydia Nichols, Lindsay Owen, Rainey Parson, Sherry Kuhl, Lessia Stone, Linda Tidwell and Valorie Wood. Others receiving their 5 year pins were Jeff Akard, Cole Barker, Tammy Barnes, Mike Boaz, Sarah Bryant, Kimberly Bullard, Cortney Campbell, Ali Cannada, Brianne Caswell, Daron Dagenhart, Connie Dewees, Erin Dizmond, Amber Dobbs, Ashley Endsley, Jamie Ferguson, Misty Ford, Evelyn Garner, Lakisha Green, Christi Henson, William Henson, Christy Hyatt, Callie Johnson, Doris Michael, Brandi Peel, Stephanie Perry, Katie Shipman, Kayla Smith, Amber Soliz, Delynda Terrell, Joe Tuttle and Gayla Vukevich.
