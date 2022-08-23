The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation has released additional information in the search of a missing Louisiana woman last seen in Northeast Texas.
Caitlyn Case, 33, of Houma, La, was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. Aug. 5 near Bogata, traveling northbound along U.S. Highway 271 towards Paris, according to OSBI.
The woman’s cell phone registered on cell towers in Pattonville and south of Paris shortly after 7 p.m, a report states.
Two hours later, Case’s vehicle traveled south on Loop 286 to FM 79, where it headed in a northwesterly direction. Shortly afterwards, the report states the vehicle took an unknown path towards Oklahoma before crossing state lines on U.S. Route 271.
Once in Oklahoma, the report states the vehicle traveled east on Oklahoma State Highway 109, south of Grant.
Case departed Louisiana en route to Colorado on Aug. 4, and her last contact with family members was Aug. 5, according to a report.
According to investigators, there is concern that someone else was in control of Case’s vehicle, and it is believed that an attempt was made to submerge the woman’s SUV in the Kiamichi River as it was located on a riverbank.
Case is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a black spaghetti strap-styled top, light blue jeans and red tennis shoes. She was last seen driving a black 2006 GMC Envoy with Louisiana license plate number 957FDO.
Local law enforcement agencies assisting OSBI include the Paris Police Department, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office.
Agents request that anyone living or working along the previously-listed routes with access to recorded video footage taken Aug. 5 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. to contact the OSBI tip line at 800- 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.