Paris Junior College Board of Regents will hear public comments on agenda items during an open forum meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the school and discuss the financial report for August.
Agenda items for the meeting include discussing consideration and action on 2021-22 Continuing Education Pricing Guidelines, consideration and action on the school’s Mission Statement, and consideration and action on the 2021 tax rate of 8.15 cents per $100 valuation.
Regents will also discuss the Enrollment Report for Fall 2021 Report on Board of Trustees Institute, discussing Report on SACSCOC Section 4: Governing Board, a report on Adult Education and Literacy Program.
Regents will also hear from the president about the TRUE Grant and the A&M Commerce Summit. The president plans to discuss positive feedback, campus activities and the St. Joseph’s Community Foundation recognition.
