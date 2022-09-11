Those looking to enjoy a day of golfing and support a local nonprofit take notice: Habitat for Humanity’s Redneck Golf Tournament is fast approaching.
The fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday at Pine Ridge Golf Course, with registration beginning at 7:15 a.m. Registration costs $300 for a team of four, or $350 to have T-shirts included, Habitat for Humanity executive director Judy Martin said.
In addition to a day of golf, the tournament will also feature goodie bags, door prizes, some auction items and more.
“There will be things like shirts, balls, some cutting boards and a lot more that will be given away as door prizes,” Martin said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Habitat for Humanity is also still seeking sponsors, and Martin said that businesses looking to sponsor can reach out to her at 903-783-0599. There are sponsorship tiers that range from $150 for one hole all the way up to $2,000.
All the money raised will go towards the construction of Habitat for Humanity’s building projects.
“We don’t raise a lot of money, so the money we do raise is really important,” Martin said. “Plus, we’re part of the city’s Five in Five initiative, which pledges to build five homes in five years. … So this fundraiser is definitely important to us.
“I encourage everyone to come out and take part. It’s a lot of fun, and it’s for a good cause in our community.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
