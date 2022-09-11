Those looking to enjoy a day of golfing and support a local nonprofit take notice: Habitat for Humanity’s Redneck Golf Tournament is fast approaching.

The fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday at Pine Ridge Golf Course, with registration beginning at 7:15 a.m. Registration costs $300 for a team of four, or $350 to have T-shirts included, Habitat for Humanity executive director Judy Martin said.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.