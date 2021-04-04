After the disruption of changing administrators for the Region D water-planning group, the voting members agreed to stay with Carollo Engineers as the technical consultants for the 2026 plan.
“We’re not Region C, we’re Region D, and we’re the most unique region in the state,” said Sharron Nabors, the Lamar County agricultural representative. “And we need people more familiar with our area, so I believe the Carollo group, and Tony, is a wise choice for us.”
Two firms had submitted for the request for qualifications from Region D. Carollo Engineers has been working with Region D for at least a decade with more than one water planning cycle. HDR Consultants, which recently finished a big project with Riverbend Water Authority, also threw its hat into the ring. Riverbend is the new administrator for Region D, now that Walt Sears is close to retirement from the Northeast Texas Municipal Water District.
The state water board has each region in Texas create a regional water plan on a five-year cycle that they then integrate into a state water plan. The state has been doing so since 2001.
Each firm got five minutes to make a presentation to the Region D members. Tony Smith with Carollo emphasized the firm’s history with the water planning group and background knowledge of the plans, while HDR representatives said they wanted to bring in a fresh perspective and noted how much grant money they brought in for the Riverbend project.
Most of the voting members agreed with Nabors.
“We want the most qualified people on the plan,” said Rolin McFee, City of Longview director of public works. “Both firms are capable, but I did give the edge to Carollo … because they’ve been in the middle of this and walked this walk with us.”
A couple of the members said they wanted a new point of view for the next planning cycle, but the votes were 18 in favor of Carollo and three in favor of HDR.
The Region D board also agreed to host a public pre-planning meeting for the regional water plan at the board’s next meeting, which should be around late July. Jim Thompson, the chair of the Region D board said with the way things are playing out over Covid, many groups have already gone back to in-person meetings, and he thought the next Region D meeting should be in-person as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.