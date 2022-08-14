Cooper ISD returned to school Thursday in true Bulldog style, ready to start a new school year to a Hollywood theme. Despite a summer rife with expectations of enhanced security or teaching shortages, Cooper ISD administration, students and faculty are ready for a year of increased enrollment, a full staff and new advances across the educational spectrum.
The school has seen an increase in enrollment for all campuses. Cooper’s elementary school has expanded the most, with an added class section in kindergarten, first and second grade.
“We are also quickly reaching capacity for transfer students for several grade levels,” superintendent Denicia Hohenberger said.
However, the school is well equipped to meet the increased number of students, given a plethora of new hires. Cooper ISD will be fully staffed for the school year.
“We are happy to be fully staffed,” Hohenberger said. “Several of our ‘new’ hires are actually teachers who have been with us at various times over the years and have decided to come back home. We are also thrilled to have quite a few of our graduates coming back to us to educate the future generations of Bulldogs.”
Though the plans for the district are similar to those of previous years, Cooper ISD has a new gem to add to its collection. The school has been nationally recognized as AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) certified for all campuses, elementary through high school.
“AVID provides a college and career readiness framework that we utilize in all of our classrooms from pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade. The regional AVID team conducted an on-site inspection of our instruction and leadership, and reviewed our student progress indicators to declare our certified status. We are thrilled that the progress of our students and the work of all of our teachers and staff has been recognized on this prestigious platform,” Hohenberger said.
As students returned to the Cooper ISD halls and chatted with old friends, all present quickly settled into familiar rhythms.
“I like being in class. I never want to leave,” eight-year-old Rosalynn Barroso said.
Fourth grade student Ava Lauraski was most excited to try new science experiments, where her second grade sister looked forward to recess.
Counselor Jeanette Burnett and the other administrators found the first day a success, even with enhanced security and additional stressors.
“We’re just excited to meet the parents and the new kids,” Burnett said. “Everything just went perfect. As administrators, we all sat down and looked at one another and we’re like, we’re so exhausted. But not because it was like a bad day. It was just, you know, the first day of school, go go go. But it went so good. It just went real smoothly and the kids just happy to be back. And we’re happy to see them.”
As part of new security metrics, Cooper ISD has stationed officers or individuals at every drop off point in the building, regulating the people who come in and out.
“We’ve worked really hard on safety and security this summer,” she said. “You’ll never see the door without someone there, and the same thing up here at the other pickup line, you know where the kids are dropped off and picked up. You know, we’re always at the doors, and if you go down the halls, every door is locked and shot. So it’s just our way of monitoring and making sure that every classroom is safe.”
“Starting a new school year is like a family reunion, we get to see everyone, students and staff, that we’ve been missing,” Hohenberger added.
