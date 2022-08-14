IMG_9510 copy.JPG

Students enter the school from the drop off station through the cafeteria before heading to class.

 Kareyn Hellmann/The Paris News

Cooper ISD returned to school Thursday in true Bulldog style, ready to start a new school year to a Hollywood theme. Despite a summer rife with expectations of enhanced security or teaching shortages, Cooper ISD administration, students and faculty are ready for a year of increased enrollment, a full staff and new advances across the educational spectrum. 

The school has seen an increase in enrollment for all campuses. Cooper’s elementary school has expanded the most, with an added class section in kindergarten, first and second grade. 

