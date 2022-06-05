Local schools will host several athletic camps involving different sports, including basketball, baseball, football and more in the weeks ahead. Prairiland, Chisum and North Lamar are among some of the local schools that have posted dates and times for this summer’s camps.
It’s important for athletes to attend summer camp, Prairiland Athletic Director Steven Weddle said.
“It is imperative for students to stay active in the summer,” he said. “The fundamentals and drills learned, prepare students for athletics. Our older athletes get to work with coaches a little extra time, which is very beneficial.”
Summer camps are a way for youth to grow and develop specific skills, while training for the upcoming sport seasons.
Prairiland ISD
Prairiland will host six athletic camps for students this summer. Each will cost $40 except the volleyball camp, which costs between $20 and $40 depending on age range.
Prairiland will host a girl’s basketball camp from June 7 to June 9. The first session will be for 2nd through 5th grade students from 9 to 11 a.m., and the second session is for 6th through 9th grade sstudents from noon. to 2 p.m.
Head Coach Chris Peacock will host baseball camp June 13 through 15 for incoming 2nd through 9th grade students from 9 to 11 a.m.
Head Coach Bryan Morris will host a softball camp June 13 through 15 for incoming 2nd through 9th grade students from 9 to 11 a.m.
Prairiland will host a volleyball camp from June 21 to 23. The first session will be for 2nd to 4th grade students from 9 to 10 a.m. and will cost $20. Session two is for 5th and 6th grade students from 10:30 a.m. to noon and costs $30. The last session is for 7th and 9th grade students from 1 to 3 p.m. and costs $40.
Prairiland’s tennis camp will be from July 11 through 13 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Prairiland’s football camp will be July 25 through 27 and split into two sessions. The first will be 2nd through 6th grade students from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and the second will be the 7th through 9th grade mstudents from 9 to 11 a.m.
For any questions about Prairiland camps, contact Steven Weddle at sweddle@prairiland.net.
Chisum ISD
Chisum will host five athletic camps for students this summer. Each will cost $40 and take place at Chisum’s facilities.
The Chisum Mustangs will host a volleyball camp from June 6th through 8th for kids in 1st through 9th grade. First through 5th grade students will attend camp from 8 to 10 a.m., and 6th through 9th grade students will attend camp from 10 a.m. to noon. Those interested can contact lnickerson@chisumisd.org for any questions or concerns.
“Camp will focus on fundamental strengthening, raising awareness of game and fun competition and being a good teammate,” Head Volleyball Coach Laura Nickerson said, “I love working with girls that are passionate and excited about being a better athlete.”
Chisum will host baseball camp June 6 through 8 for all 3rd through 9th grade students from 10 a.m. to noon. at the Chisum baseball field. Please contact zmillsap@chisumisd.org for any questions or concerns.
Head Softball Coach Denise Holland will host a softball camp for the Mustangs from June 20 through 22 at the Chisum softball field. The camp will last from 10 a.m. to noon for grades 3rd through 9th. Questions can be directed to dholland@chisumisd.org.
On July 11 through 13, Chisum will host a girls and boys basketball camp for incoming grades 3rd through 9th from 10 a.m. to noon. Address questions or concerns to btemple@chisumisd.org or wsmith@chisumisd.org.
Chisum will host a football camp from July 25 through 27 for students in kindergarten through 9th grade from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interested parties can contact dpevey@chisumisd.org with questions or concerns.
North Lamar ISD
North Lamar will host five athletic camps this summer. Each will cost $50 except the football camp, which will cost $40.
North Lamar will host a soccer camp June 13 through 15 at the North Lamar sports complex. The camp will be from 8 to 10 a.m. for incoming 4th through 9th grade students and will cost $50.
North Lamar will host a volleyball camp June 20 through 22 at the high school gymnasium. Students in 4th through 6th grade will attend from 9 to 11 a.m. and students in 7th through 9th grade from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Attendees are advised to bring tennis shoes, water, knee pads and snacks.
North Lamar will host a girls basketball camp from June 27 through 29 for incoming grades 2nd through 9th in the high school gymnasium. The 2nd through 5th grade students will attend from 9 to 11 a.m., and the 6th through 9th grade students will participate from noon to 2 p.m.
North Lamar’s boys’ basketball camp will be in the high school gymnasium from July 11 through 13 in the high school gymnasium. The camp will be split up into three different sessions. The first session will be kindergarten through 2nd grades from 8 to 10 a.m. The second will be 3rd through 5th grade from 10 a.m. to noon, and the third session will be 6th through 9th grade from 1 to 3 p.m.
North Lamar’s football camp will be July 21 to 23. The first session will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. for incoming 3rd through 8th grades. The last session will be for incoming 9th grad students rs from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost for football camp will be $40 and will take place in the athletic complex.
Rivercrest ISD
Rivercrest will host three athletic camps this summer. Each will cost $40 except for the football camp, which costs $30.
Rivercrest will host a boys’ basketball camp June 6 and 7. The camp will be for 3rd through 5th grade students from 8 to 10 a.m. and for 6th through 9th grade students from 10 a.m. to noon. The camp will be orchestrated by former Rebel and All-Region basketball players Braydn and Kamryn English and will cost $40 per participant.
Rivercrest girls coaches will host a multisport camp including volleyball, basketball and softball June 27 to 30 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The camp is for incoming 3rd through 9th grade students and campers will be divided up into age groups during camp. The coaches ask that campers report for camp between 8 and 8:20 a.m. at the gym foyer. Monday and Wednesday campers will be in the gym for basketball and volleyball. Tuesday and Thursday campers will warm-up in the gym and go to the softball field for skills before coming back to the gym for competition skills. Rivercrest coaches ask that athletes wear shorts and t-shirts and bring court appropriate shoes everyday. It is important to also bring cleats and a glove if possible on Tuesday and Thursday. The cost for the camp will be $40 and questions or concerns can be directed to coach Kara Crawford at kcrawford@rivercrestisd.net.
Rivercrest will host a football camp June 27 and 28 for incoming 2nd through 8th grade students from 9 to 11 a.m. The Rebels football camp will cost $30 for all participants.
