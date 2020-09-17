BOGATA — The City of Bogata is in a tight spot this week following the resignations of its mayor and one city councilman.
City administration will continue mostly unaffected, according to Bogata city attorney Jay Garrett, but the next steps to replace its elected officials can be a hairy situation.
To paraphrase Lord Winston Churchill, Bogata is “a conundrum wrapped in a riddle,” Garrett said.
The city itself can’t call a special meeting to appoint a new City Council member because in order to do that, there must be four City Council members. There are now only three, with Mayor Pro Tem Jacob Rose fulfilling the responsibilities of the mayor, while still maintaining his status as a voting council member.
“He does not ascend to the position,” Garrett said. “He simply assumes the duties in the absence of the mayor.”
Monday’s meeting where former mayor Vincent Lum and councilman Don Roach resigned left all of the city business on that night’s agenda on hold.
“It becomes a bit problematic,” Garrett said. “We did not adopt a budget or a tax rate.”
However, since the city was planning to keep the same tax rate, probably no changes would be made there, he said, and though it would be past the state’s required deadline of Oct. 1, the city could pass the budget during City Council’s October meeting.
But getting replacements on the council is the main problem. There isn’t a statute set up by the city to address the current problem, Garrett said. In the absence of one City Council member, the remaining four could gather and appoint another, but with only three, that option is out.
“In the absence of that, they will have to call a special election,” Garrett said.
However, with the political season fast approaching, there isn’t time to get in on the November ballots. In March and April, because of Covid-19 restrictions, city and school elections were moved to the November election.
Another wrinkle is that in Bogata, city elections take place in odd years, not even, so a special election could not be tacked on that way in November, the attorney said.
“I’m looking for a way” to get something on the November ballot, Garrett said, but it may be out of his control. Possible options include holding a special election outside of the November ballot.
“If we could, the commissioners court (out of Red River County) could call the special election, possibly outside of November,” Garrett said.
Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson confirmed that local government code title 2, chapter 22, subchapter A, section 22.011 would allow the commissioners to call a special election.
“If the court is petitioned to do so by 26 taxpaying voters,” Williamson said.
Though some business may be on hold, “the city will go on,” Garrett said.
“Mr. Rose is a competent gentleman,” Garrett said, adding they would get it figured out soon enough.
