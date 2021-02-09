In state plans over a decade since inception, all the groundwork has been laid for Northeast Texas to join Next Gen 911 capabilities.
Since 2009, the state has set goals for the 22 different councils of governments for upgrading from the analog network to a digital one, according to Rea Allen, the 911 program manager for the Ark-Texas Council of Governments.
“I’ve been hearing about it since I started here,” Allen said.
The upgrades are all happening on the backend of the 911 system, so next generation capabilities and information will be available to the counties for use.
“It aids every public safety agency,” Allen said, adding most of the public isn’t really aware of how much goes into routing 911 calls, and the more information available to emergency responders, the better.
The Next Gen capabilities include options like better location accuracy for calls and even texting and picture capabilities. The agency has used a phased approach for the rollout, she said, and texting 911 has been a huge success.
“The 911 mantra is to be able to call 911 from any place using any device,” Allen said. “It’s going strong in our region right now.”
The new service also is important for those who are deaf and hard of hearing, she added, as well as those who need help under duress, like someone being abused and unable to physically call 911 for help.
The agency was slow in rolling out the text 911 option because they wanted to fully test the system, she said, and make sure dispatchers weren’t overloaded responding to calls and text messages.
In 2015, ATCOG began the task of upgrading the networks, under the direction of Allen, with 13 main sites set up through the nine-county region. Paris is one of the host sites for the new circuits, she said.
The work included laying new information circuits and then they had to upgrade the geographical information systems, called GIS.
“It’s responsible for the mapping at all 911 center,” Allen said.
Initially, the GIS maps were used as a soft guide for emergency responders, relying on local knowledge of the area. The GIS maps were only about 30% accurate, Allen said, but thanks to a lot of hard work and coordination, the GIS maps are now at 98% accuracy.
“We had to ensure all the data was accurate,” Allen said. “It tells the call which 911 center to route to, what sheriff’s office to send. We had to reach out to all of those cities.”
Thankfully, some cities had a GIS department on staff, like in Paris, she said.
“That was a Godsend,” Allen said. “Some of the other cities don’t have a GIS coordinator, so we had to drive all of those roads. It took a long time.”
They didn’t finish upgrading the GIS until April of 2020, she said, but it was well worth it.
“We went from one of the bottom in the regions to one of the top,” Allen said. “We’re excited to be able to move over to Next Gen 911.”
Allen’s department worked with AT&T for the Emergency Services IP Network, which is separate from the main IPs in the city, she said. For example, recently Texarkana was the victim of a ransomware attack, but because the ESI Network has its own stations and routing, the 911 systems of the city remained unaffected.
Both of those upgrades allow 911 coordinators in multiple regions and counties to be able to shift a call if needed, like someone driving down the highway from one county to another while on the phone with emergency services. Greater connectivity and mapping allows the call to be routed to the proper 911 center, Allen said.
The final rollout of the system was in April last year, with all of the pieces in place, she said, and it has set up the groundwork for other future services. The funding for the upgrades came from the Texas Legislature, Allen said, as the region met state benchmarks.
“The cost for the AT&T ESInet for the ATCOG nine-county region, paid for by 9-1-1 service fees delegated to our region by the Commission on State Emergency Communications is $2,098,535 for 60 months, putting us at $419,707 per year,” Allen said.
Right now, two of ATCOG’s member counties are testing sending video to 911 as well.
“Two companies offer video services,” Allen said. “We’re basically doing a trial run with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office. … The more information the better for those on scene.”
The beta program is expected to start around mid-February, she said and run a six month trial.
