Brandon Bell will seek a second term as Lamar County Judge, and he has filed for the Republican nomination for the office in the March 1 primary.
“Four years ago, I promised you that as county judge I would keep the principles of limited government, maintain low property tax rates, resist attempts to remove historical works of art from the courthouse grounds and serve as a fair jurist for the people of Lamar County,” Bell said in making the announcement. “I have kept my promises, and I have been consistent in my service.”
During the coronavirus pandemic, many counties in Texas ordered lockdowns and began compiling lists of essential and nonessential workers, Bell said.
“In Lamar County, your liberties and livelihoods were considered paramount, and local resolutions stressed personal responsibility and safety without a county-declared lockdown,” Bell said. “I believe I made the right decision regarding the lockdowns, and we are seeing some great economic opportunities because of the freedom and county government efficiency. County tax rates have remained low, and no historical works of art have been removed from your courthouse grounds.”
Bell invited constituents to visit him and to witness county government in action.
“I am typically at the courthouse from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday if you ever want to drop by for a visit or tell me what is on your mind,” he said. “Also, Commissioners’ Court is open to the public on the second and fourth Monday of every month. I would encourage the public to come be a part of your local county government.”
Bell expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve.
“Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your county judge,” he said. “I hope that you will support me in my reelection.”
