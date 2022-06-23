With the sweltering heat the past week, I’ve taken a cue from the fish and wildlife I write about and I’ve been stirring during the “cooler” morning hours and again with the setting of the sun. My outdoor adventures have been a bit limited. Oh, I did join my friend, Brandon Sargent, for a couple hours of early morning white bass “catching.” The fish were on an aggressive bite and it didn’t take long using half ounce lead slabs to put a couple limits on ice. Don’t think I’ve ever seen more fish on sonar, the bottom 10 feet of the water column in 22 feet of water was literally stacked with aggressively biting fish that later became the centerpiece of a big fish late afternoon fish fry. I did venture forth about 8 p.m., one evening to set by one of my corn feeders near home, waiting for a hog and almost hoping none would show up. It would have been mighty hot to be quartering a porker.